“Let Buckhead Breathe” instead of “suffocating” on commuter traffic is the next big agenda item for the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, which will propose transportation and housing ideas at its next meeting on May 2.

“Single-occupant commuter traffic is suffocating BCN’s neighborhoods,” says a mission statement provided by BCN Chair Mary Norwood, which will be presented at the meeting. “These commuters are imposing huge costs on Buckhead’s infrastructure, health and quality of life. BCN is marshalling ideas and support to let Buckhead breathe.”

The initiative will include three broad goals, which Norwood said will be addressed by “task forces” of the BCN membership: “Enhance transit options”; “Protect neighborhoods”; and “Provide affordable workforce housing.”

Among the ideas expected to be discussed are everything from tweaking local street designs to congestion pricing and parking taxes.

Norwood said that in recent weeks she has met with various groups and agencies interested in transportation and housing, including MARTA, the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority, the Atlanta-regional Transit Link Authority, Livable Buckhead and the Buckhead Community Improvement District. Some of those agencies are expected to have representatives at the meeting, but Norwood says they will be there to listen to the public, not give presentations.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road. For more information, see the BCN website.