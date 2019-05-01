State Attorney General Chris Carr will be the keynote speaker at the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber’s breakfast event on May 9 at 7:30 a.m. at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 4501 Olde Perimeter Way.

Carr, a Dunwoody resident, was appointed to the post by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016. He was elected to a four-year term last year.

Carr announced this week Georgia is beginning a statewide investigation into sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church.

Georgia, under Carr’s direction, is one of about 20 Republican-led states challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. The case is expected to go to the Supreme Court.

Carr created and heads up the Statewide Opioid Task Force and the Georgia Anti-Gang Network. He is a national ambassador for the Demand An End initiative to eradicate human trafficking. He also created the Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults.

Tickets for members are $35 and $45 for non-members. A breakfast buffet will be provided by Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.