The city of Brookhaven is hosting its first-ever “Mother & Son Dance” on May 11, in a different version of its popular Daddy Daughter Dance held earlier this year.

The dance will include a live DJ, photographer, food and giveaways. It runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Lynwood Park Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road. Tickets are $25 for the first mother-and-son and $5 for additional children. For registration and more information, see the city’s Parks and Recreation website.