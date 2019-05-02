Jill Biden, a college professor and foundation head who is married to former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will appear in Dunwoody on May 15 to discuss her new memoir “Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself.”

In the book, which will be published May 7, Jill Biden describes the challenges of family and professional life in the political spotlight.

She will appear May 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Zaban Park, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. Tickets are $40 and include a hardcover copy of her book. For more information, see the MJCCA website.