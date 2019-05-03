A meeting to reveal ideas for improving Buckhead’s clogged “triangle” intersection at Roswell, Piedmont and Habersham roads is coming May 21 and will include “multi-modal” ways of dealing with regional commuter traffic.

The meeting is part of a study by the Buckhead Community Improvement District, the city and the Georgia Department of Transportation that is expected to result in a report sometime this fall.

Conceptual plans to improve the complicated intersection – which also includes Blackland Road – date back a decade and were revived at an initial public meeting late last year. A major piece of feedback was to look at broader ways to manage the commuter traffic that is the main problem, rather than smaller tweaks to road design.

A leading voice of that suggestion was former City Councilmember Mary Norwood, who has since become chair of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods. On May 2, the BCN kicked off its own study of commuter traffic management, broadly suggesting such solutions as toll roads, new transit lines and more affordable housing for area workers.

The intersection meeting is scheduled for May 21, 6-8 p.m., at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Room 2202. It will have an open-house format so people can drop in anytime, and there will be a formal presentation of the concepts at 6:30 p.m.