The Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes nightly until August as it repaves Roswell and Peachtree roads in Sandy Springs and Buckhead.

The repaving work runs from 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta to Lake Placid Drive in Sandy Springs. The $5.2 million project was previously estimated to be completed by April 30, but the new completion date is estimated to be in August, said Tori Brown, a GDOT communications officer.

Crews will close lanes nightly on the weekdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on some weekends, Brown said.

Repaving the northern end of Roswell Road is mostly complete, Sandy Springs spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.