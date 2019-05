Sandy Springs will host a ribbon-cutting May 10 for the new rain garden at Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

The rain garden will serve as a bio-retention area, taking in stormwater runoff from Morgan Falls Road. The garden has native vegetation and specially-designed soils to clean and treat the water, the announcement said.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 200 Morgan Falls Road.