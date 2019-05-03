The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather. In that case, GDOT has planned ahead for some alternative closures that are also listed here.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

May 7-9, ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Abernathy Road lane closures

May 9-10, Abernathy at Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 6-8, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 7-8, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

May 9-10, southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 7-9, southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

May 4-5, westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, 9 p.m. to noon.

May 8-9, eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

May 3-4 and 8-11, eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 5-6, eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Long Island Drive, four left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 5-6, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 8-9, eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 10-11, eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road ramp closures

May 8-11, ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

May 10-13, northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternative closures (only for delays due to weather or other factors)

May 8-9, Ga. 400 northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 8-9, I-285 westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 9-10, Abernathy Road ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

GDOT has listed closures on Mount Vernon Highway, but did not specify the exact locations of the closures. The closures are scheduled for May 6-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.