The new Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Station No. 3 opened in November in its unusual spot beneath the Phipps Plaza mall parking deck. The former version of the station, located under a different part of the same parking structure, opened in 1993, but was aging and moved as part of a major makeover of the mall that is still underway.

The original Station 3 project was led by Capt. Dennis Ham, who is honored with a statue that stands outside the new station as well.

Photos by Phil Mosier.