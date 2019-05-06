The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is accepting nominations for the 2020 edition of “Places in Peril,” its annual list of the 10 most endangered historic resources in the state.

Local sites that have appeared on previous “Places in Peril” lists in recent years include the former Oxford, Too bookstore building in Buckhead; the since-demolished Glenridge Hall mansion in Sandy Springs; and Buckhead’s Bobby Jones Golf Course prior to its makeover.

The list is intended to highlight endangered resources and boost local preservation efforts. Aside from buildings, the list also can include districts, landscapes, archaeological sites and similar resources. The Trust says that the threat can be outright demolition, but also includes “neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.”

The Trust says that among the criteria for inclusion on the list are:

Sites must be listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Georgia Register of Historic Places.

Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.

There must be a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for the preservation of listed sites.

For nomination forms and more information, see georgiatrust.org.