Lynwood Park Community Day was held May 4 in Brookhaven, an annual tradition that brings together current and former residents of the historic African American community. The event includes a parade, food and vendor booths.

Lynwood Park is located on Osborne Road and was once the site of the Lynwood Park Elementary and High School. The school was desegregated in 1968. The former school building is now the Lynwood Park Recreation Center.

Photos by Phil Mosier.