Lynwood Park Community Day was held May 4 in Brookhaven, an annual tradition that brings together current and former residents of the historic African American community. The event includes a parade, food and vendor booths.
Lynwood Park is located on Osborne Road and was once the site of the Lynwood Park Elementary and High School. The school was desegregated in 1968. The former school building is now the Lynwood Park Recreation Center.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Miller Grove High School Marching Band Drill Team members, from left, Jayda Caldwell, a sophomore; Attiellia Smith, a freshman; and J. Lah Harris, a junior.
Janice Duncan, chair of the Lynwood Community Day Committee, welcomes everyone to the event.
Mayor John Ernst gives welcoming remarks at Lynwood Park Community Day.
Staff Sgt. Hernan Delgado was recruiting at the event.
Master of Ceremonies Mark Winne of WSB-TV gives the “Senior Citizen of the Year” award to Laura Ann Watson, 93.
Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Gebbia, left, with Kevin Young, center, and Mayor John Ernst. Kevin Young holds the 400 meter hurdle record achieved at the 1992 Summer Olympics with a time of 46.78 seconds.
Kevin Young, left, with DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum.
Shelby Jean Hall represents DeKalb County NAACP. “I am so glad to be here recruiting new members, and I am enjoying the camaraderie of this community,” she said.
State Sen. Sally Harrell, center, and state Rep. Matthew Wilson, at right, talk with a constituent at Lynwood Park Community Day.