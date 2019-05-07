A parking capping Ga. 400 between Peachtree and Lenox roads is still just a concept. But a major skyscraper proposed for Buckhead’s business district has already had its design tweaked to plug into the future park as an amenity.

In a March presentation to the Special Interest District 12 zoning Design Review Committee, developers of the mixed-use skyscraper at 3354 Peachtree Road showed an updated design that shifts buildings around to create a “plaza” – a combined driveway and pedestrian way – that gives walking access to the adjacent park.

An illustration of the plaza that could connect to Ga. 400 at the future skyscraper at 3354 Peachtree Road. (Special)

The plan, by a team that includes Buckhead-based Regent Partners, is the first to formally include the park over 400 as a design element. That’s exciting for Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District, which is funding the design stage of the park.

Durrett recently joined the board of a separate nonprofit that is raising funds for the $200 million to $250 million park and made a pitch to the Buckhead Business Association for its support at an April 4 breakfast. He said the nonprofit, known as POG 400, is raising funds to hire a director and lay the groundwork for a major capital campaign for the park itself.

POG 400 also recently announced a new board chair, Jay Gould, a Buckhead resident who is president and CEO of the Midtown-headquartered flooring firm Interface, Inc. He replaces founding board chair Barbara Kaufman.

