Buckhead’s West Wieuca Road N.W. likely will be renamed Chastain Park Avenue N.W. after the proposal was approved by the Atlanta City Council May 6.

The idea is to reduce confusion over similarly named streets in the area with an eye on public safety response. According to City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit’s office, the Chastain Park swimming pool last summer saw at least three instances of incorrect emergency responses – either misdirected to the pool or delayed by going elsewhere.

West Wieuca N.W. runs between Powers Ferry Road and Lake Forrest Drive within Chastain Park. The reported confusion comes from the subtle compass-point name of West Wieuca N.E., on the opposite side of Lake Forrest, and the nearby Wieuca Road.

Among the institutions that would be affected by the name change is the private Galloway School. The ordinance approved by the City Council would have the renaming take effect after the 2019 school year.

The ordinance now awaits action by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.