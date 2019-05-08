A mosaic of the City Springs logo created by the community over three years was unveiled May 7.

The project was led by Councilmember John Paulson, who built the frame for the mosaic. Over 7,000 hand-cut glass tiles were then placed in the shape of the logo by artist Sue Carlson and by the community at various events. The artwork was unveiled at the City Council meeting on May 7, which coincidentally was the first anniversary of City Hall moving into the civic and arts complex.

“This project touched the hearts of a lot of people. It was heartwarming to see the excitement as people placed their tiles into the piece,” Paulson said.

The mosaic will be on display at City Hall in the main lobby, the city said. Billie Barnett and Paulon’s wife Mary Paulson also helped with the mosaic, he said.

The mosaic’s first appearance was at the city’s 10th anniversary party in 2015 with participants able to place glass pieces on the canvas. Hundreds of residents, visitors and city staff were able to place the tiles over the next three years at various community events, Paulson said.

“It is a symbol of our community because it’s our community that actually did it,” Carlson said.