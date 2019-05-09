The annual Good Neighbor Day and Air Show at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, better known as PDK Airport, has been canceled for this year. Plans are to bring it back next year.

The annual air show, traditionally held during the end of May, was canceled earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts with national acts and performers and airfield construction projects, according to airport director Mario Evans.

“We plan to be back next year with an exciting show for all to enjoy,” he said in a written statement.

An aviation expo is slated to take place at the airport in September, but a DeKalb County spokesperson said she did not have details about that event. The airport is located on Clairmont Road on the Brookhaven-Chamblee border.