Kennesaw State University will begin hosting a full Masters of Business Administration program at City Springs this fall following the launch of the certificate program last year.

KSU began offering programs at City Springs, Sandy Springs’ civic and arts complex, in 2018 with a non-degree, business certificate program. The new program will offer the regular MBA program that is “identical” to the on-campus version, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the business community in Sandy Springs,” said Robin Cheramie, interim dean of the Coles College, in a press release.

The MBA program is designed for working professionals, KSU said. On average, students take two MBA courses each semester on one night per week for each course. Students can complete their MBA degree in a minimum of 17 months, the press release said. The MBA program costs $12,456 plus fees for in-state students, according to the school’s website.

“With the KSU program located in Sandy Springs, employees will have the convenience of leaving their workplace and being in their classrooms within minutes,” said Tom Mahaffey, president Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, in the release.

KSU will again offer the “mini MBA” certificate program at City Springs. The hours earned to achieve the certificate cannot be applied to a degree. That program began in 2018 and is officially known as the “Executive Certificate Program in Business Strategy.” The certificate price is $3,900, according to the school’s website.

The classes start in September and are held once a month on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

City Springs is the second off-campus location KSU offers the MBA. The first was Cobb Galleria Centre.

The program is being launched through a partnership between KSU, the city of Sandy Springs and the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, the release said. Having a full university in Sandy Springs is a dream long held by city officials that started with founding Mayor Eva Galambos.

“The leadership of Kennesaw State University and the city of Sandy Springs share a commonality,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul in the release. “We are dedicated to innovative and creative problem solving, engaging our citizenship, and using collaboration to further excellence in our communities.”

For more information on the MBA, visit colescollege.com/MBA. For more information on the certificate, visit colescollege.com/ExecEd.