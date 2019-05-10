The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

May 13-17, ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 10-11, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 17-19, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 15-16, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

May 15-17, westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

May 10-12, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 13-16, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 17-18, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

May 13-18, northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

GDOT has listed closures on Mount Vernon Highway, but did not specify the exact locations of the closures. The closures are scheduled for May 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On May 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.