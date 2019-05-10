The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road ramp closures
May 13-17, ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
May 10-11, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
May 17-19, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Ga. 400 lane closures
May 15-16, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-285 ramp closures
May 15-17, westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-285 lane closures
May 10-12, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
May 13-16, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
May 17-18, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Roswell Road lane closures
May 13-18, northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Other traffic changes
GDOT has listed closures on Mount Vernon Highway, but did not specify the exact locations of the closures. The closures are scheduled for May 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
On May 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.