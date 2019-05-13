Atlanta police are seeking a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a man who apparently fell into Roswell Road traffic on May 13.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian accident in Buckhead at the intersection of Roswell Road and Ivy Chase Way N.E. They found a man dead in the road.

“At this time, it appears the victim fell into the northbound lanes of travel on Roswell Road and was struck by a dark sedan,” said a written statement provided by Atlanta Police spokesperson Officer Jarius Daugherty. “The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.”

The man has not been publicly identified. Police are seeking the driver.