Logan Schwartz, 13, examines a glass animal along with dad Mike before they make a purchase at the Glass Dog Gifts booth of artist Valentina Culieva at the Chastain Park Spring Arts and Craft Festival May 11.

A little rain couldn’t stop the Chastain Park Spring Arts and Craft Festival from drawing Buckhead crowds on May 11 and 12. The festival will return with its fall edition on Nov. 2 and 3.

Photos by Phil Mosier.

