Logan Schwartz, 13, examines a glass animal along with dad Mike before they make a purchase at the Glass Dog Gifts booth of artist Valentina Culieva at the Chastain Park Spring Arts and Craft Festival May 11.
A little rain couldn’t stop the Chastain Park Spring Arts and Craft Festival from drawing Buckhead crowds on May 11 and 12. The festival will return with its fall edition on Nov. 2 and 3.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
From left, sisters Lena and Elise Pierre, ages 4 and 7, call for visitors to buy baked goods as a fundraiser for the new pediatric facility at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The rain didn’t stop the Rose family from enjoying the festival, as dad Greg held the umbrella for daughter Landyn, 5, as she got a ride from mom Molly.
Some of the creations of Valentina Culieva of Glass Dog Gifts.
Local painter and actress Angela Marie Williams awaits visitors at her booth.