The annual Dunwoody Art Festival held May 11-12 is a Mother’s Day tradition and attracts hundreds of art and festival lovers to the Dunwoody Village area each year.

Cloudy skies and some rain did not keep away the crowds over the weekend for the event that included live music, a children’s play area and, of course, plenty of vendors selling arts and crafts. Also, live parrots were on hand for children to meet and hold.

Photos by Phil Mosier.