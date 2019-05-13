The annual Dunwoody Art Festival held May 11-12 is a Mother’s Day tradition and attracts hundreds of art and festival lovers to the Dunwoody Village area each year.
Cloudy skies and some rain did not keep away the crowds over the weekend for the event that included live music, a children’s play area and, of course, plenty of vendors selling arts and crafts. Also, live parrots were on hand for children to meet and hold.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Ben Wade, the general manager of the Mellow Mushroom in Dunwoody, performs at the Dunwoody Art Festival on May 12.
Local artist Nate Nardi adjusts the necklace stand in his glass art booth at the Dunwoody Art Festival.
Children enjoyed the Kidz Zone at the Dunwoody Art Festival.
Polly Pantano, a first grader at Austin Elementary, holds Max the parrot outside the Fancy Feathers pet store booth at the Dunwoody Art Festival.
Frances Pantano, a fourth grader at Austin Elementary and sister to Polly in photo above, holds Lucy the parrot at the Dunwoody Art Festival.
The Dunwoody Art Festival artist market looking north on Dunwoody Village Parkway and new townhomes by Lennar new development under construction in the background.