The 12th annual Brookhaven Bolt 5K race, one of the city’s more popular events, takes place Saturday, May 18, with all proceeds going to Ashford Park Elementary School.

More than 1,000 runners and walkers of all ages are expected to make their way along the race route through Ashford Park as residents line the neighborhood streets to cheer them on.

The Broohaven Bolt has raised more than $300,000 for the school since the race was founded, according to organizers.

Runners begin the race promptly at 8 a.m., beginning and ending at Village Place Brookhaven at 1430 Dresden Drive. Those with strollers and pets will begin the race shortly after the runners take off.

The race is a USA Track & Field certified event and an official Peachtree Road Race qualifier.

For more information, visit brookhavenbolt.com.