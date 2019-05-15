Brookhaven Police arrested May 15 two teenagers suspected of breaking into more than 30 cars early Wednesday morning near Oglethorpe University. The arrests were made following a foot chase, including a police dog tracking the suspects, with two suspects still on the loose, according to police.

Kentavious Ponder, 17, of Riverdale is charged with multiple counts of entering autos and loitering and prowling. A 15-year-old, whose name is not being released because they are a juvenile, faces the same charges. Two other suspects evaded police and a search for them continues.

Officer Carlos Nino said police were patrolling Woodrow Way near Oglethorpe University on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of car break-ins near Oglethorpe Drive.

“Officers observed three subjects actively breaking into a vehicle. The subjects fled on foot as Brookhaven Police Officers attempted to detain them,” Nino said in a press release.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and used their police dog to track the suspects. The K-9 unit located the two suspects who were arrested. Nino said after police interrogated the two suspects, they learned there are two more suspects who escaped being arrested.

More than 30 vehicles believed to have been broken into were processed by the department’s crime scene investigators, Nino said in the release. Three fingerprints were recovered.

Anyone with information can call the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.