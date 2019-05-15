The Center for Hard to Recycle Materials is debuting a monthly drop-off event in Buckhead in June, following last year’s failed plan to open a permanent facility near Lenox Square mall.

“Buckhead CHaRM Day” will run the last Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to noon, starting June 29 at Peachtree Presbyterian Church’s Magnolia parking lot, 3434 Roswell Road N.E.

CHaRM accepts many materials that are banned from curbside recycling, such as paint, glass and electronics.

CHaRM currently has one permanent facility at 1110 Hill St. in Chosewood Park. Live Thrive Atlanta, the organization that operates the facility, has long said there is demand for another facility in the northern side of the city. Last year, Live Thrive Atlanta announced a plan for a new facility on a lot behind Lenox Square mall, but the deal fell through, and a hotel plan was recently unveiled for that site.

The monthly CHaRM “pop-up” in Buckhead is meant to help with the local demand in the short term, according to a press release.

“Our permanent CHaRM facility has been operating in Southeast Atlanta for more than four years now, and we have diverted over 250,000 tons of harmful materials from landfills,” said Peggy Whitlow-Ratcliffe, Live Thrive Atlanta’s executive director and founder, in the press release. “We want to offer many of these same services to residents in northern areas of the city, so we’re kicking off these monthly collections in easy-to-access Buckhead. Our goal is to continue reaching into other areas of the city and to one day have a permanent home on the north side to complement our southside location.”

Items and materials that will be accepted at Buckhead CHaRM Day include:

Latex paint (no flammables; first 50 pounds per family are free, each additional pound is 25 cents)

Electronics (accepted free of charge, except TVs and computer monitors, which are $15 each)

Mattresses ($10 fee)

Furniture in usable condition

Textiles and household goods

Plastics numbers 1, 2 and 5

Styrofoam

Paper (mixed and office)

Plastic film

Glass (food-grade only)