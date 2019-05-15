The Dunwoody Nature Center’s annual outdoor concert series sponsored by the city of Dunwoody begins Saturday, May 18, with a performance by country music artist Caryn Lee Carter.

Concerts of a variety of musical styles will be held every other Saturday in the park’s meadow through July 27. The final concert of the summer will be a Back to School Battle of Bands featuring students competing for the top prize.

Concerts run approximately from 7 to 9 p.m. and seating begins at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket.

This year, a food truck will be on site at each concert for attendees to purchase a meal. Craft beers will also for sale.

Admission to the concerts is free for members of the Nature Center, $5 for non-members and $3 for non-member children. Children under 3 are free.

