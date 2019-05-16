Sandy Springs now owns 15 properties on Hammond Drive after purchasing three more for a possible widening project.

The City Council unanimously approved the purchases at its May 7 meeting. The city has purchased 15 houses on Hammond between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive to land-bank in anticipation of the project, which is the study phase. That study is expected to be finished this summer.

The council approved purchasing the houses at 610 Hammond Drive for $750,000; 524 Hammond Drive for $535,000; and 6039 Harleston Road for $450,000.

The house on Harleston Road is behind houses fronting Hammond Drive. The city last year purchased another house off of Hammond on Lorrell Terrace. City officials said at the time that some lots purchased on Hammond extend back that far.

Four of the houses the city previously purchased are being used as affordable housing police officers or firefighters and two of the new ones are candidates, said Allen Johnson, the manager of projects funded by the special transportation tax.

A study that began in mid-2018 and will determine if the widening is needed is expected to finish in July, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said. An initial concept is expected in late summer or early fall, with a final design coming next year, Kraun said.