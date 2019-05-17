Ambulance company American Medical Response will host free training on CPR and stopping blood loss in Buckhead and Sandy Springs.

The training sessions are intended to prepare bystanders to help with cardiac arrests and severe bleeding until help arrives. CPR has been found to double the chances of survival, and a person can die from blood loss within five minutes, the press release said.

CPR training will be held at Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CPR and “Stop the Bleed” training will be held in Buckhead at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, 95 Collier Road, on May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The training sessions are open to the public, including children eight years old and older.