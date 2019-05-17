Improvements to over 1 mile of sidewalk along Buckhead’s Northside Drive across from Atlanta Memorial Park will begin the week of May 20 and continue for at least a year, according to the city.

The project will install sidewalks and curbing on the west side of Northside, across the street from the Bobby Jones Golf Course section of the park. The project is overseen by the Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST program.

Northside Drive and the park will remain open and accessible during the work.

Work hours are generally set as 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, but “may be expanded to accommodate construction needs,” according to a press release. Likewise, the project is generally estimate to take at least a year, but may be affected by weather and “unforeseen construction challenges.”

For more information, contact the Renew Atlanta/TSPLOST office at renewatlanta@atlantaga.gov or 404-330-6165.