The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road lane closures
May 17-18, eastbound and westbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Abernathy Road ramp closures
May 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
May 17-19, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
May 20-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.
May 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
May 18-19, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
Glenridge Drive lane closures
May 18-19, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., southbound between Glenforest Drive and I-285, one left lane.
I-285 ramp closures
May 17-18, 9 p.m. to 12 p.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed. (Back-up dates for weather delays, May 19-20.)
I-285 lane closures
May 17-18, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
May 18-19, 7 to 10 a.m., westbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.
May 19, 7 to 10 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.
May 20-24, eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures
May 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one left lane and one left-turn lane.
Roswell Road ramp closures
May 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
On May 18-19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Abernathy Road eastbound and westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.