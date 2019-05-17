The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

May 17-18, eastbound and westbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

May 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 17-19, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

May 20-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

May 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 18-19, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

May 18-19, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., southbound between Glenforest Drive and I-285, one left lane.

I-285 ramp closures

May 17-18, 9 p.m. to 12 p.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed. (Back-up dates for weather delays, May 19-20.)

I-285 lane closures

May 17-18, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

May 18-19, 7 to 10 a.m., westbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

May 19, 7 to 10 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

May 20-24, eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

May 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one left lane and one left-turn lane.

Roswell Road ramp closures

May 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On May 18-19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Abernathy Road eastbound and westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.