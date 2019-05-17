Georgia vehicle owners who have May and June birthdays are being urged to renew their tags and registrations before Monday, May 20, to avoid delays while a new system is installed at tag offices statewide.

The new system is being installed by the Georgia Department of Revenue and will require all tax commissioner offices to be closed May 24-27. Online tag renewals and Kroger kiosk renewals will be unavailable during that time as well.

The new system, called Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES), will replace the current 20-year-old Georgia Registration and Title Information System (GRATIS).

In the first month of the DRIVES system, walk-in customers may experience delays and longer than normal wait times. To avoid such delays, Georgia residents with May and June renewal dates are encouraged to renew prior to May 20.

The new Georgia DRIVES system is expected to provide more self-service options, improve customer service and enhance data integrity, according to a press release.

Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits over Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file. The Department of Driver Services will not be affected.

For more information, visit dor.georgia.gov/drives.