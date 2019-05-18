A Buckhead apartment tower developer has paid a $55,000 fine for illegally blocking Peachtree Road with a broken-down crane in a notorious incident in December 2018, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The five-digit fine is still considerably less than the original $351,464 fine GDOT slapped on Peachtree LLC, the project-specific company through which developer Preserve Properties is building the Sutton tower at 2695 Peachtree. The amount was lowered through negotiations, according to GDOT.

Chris Draper of Preserve Properties declined to comment.

The crane breakdown blocked northbound lanes for roughly days, causing massive traffic tie-ups. GDOT, which controls Peachtree as a state route, said that contractor Gilbane Building Company lacked permits to erect the crane in the street to begin with.

GDOT calculated the massive fine with a formula for estimating the economic impact of road closures, with a standard value of $17.91 per hour for each passenger vehicle that is delayed.