The Buckhead Coalition, an invitation-only group of 100 business and civic leaders, has announced nine new members for 2019.

They include:

Lauren Ball, vice president at SITE Centers Corp.

Mark Buffington, CEO of BIP Capital

David Dial, managing partner at Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial

Mike Fierman, managing partner and co-CEO at Angel Oak Companies

Jeff George, vice president at Gilbane Building Company

Heidi LaMarca, president and CEO of Windham Brannon

Forrest McClain, managing director at Reicon Capital

Jim Simpson, regional president of Kaiser Permanente Georgia

Jeffrey Sloan, CEO of Global Payments

Julie Bailey is serving as an ex officio member for 2019 in her role as president of the Buckhead Business Association.

The Buckhead Coalition is a community service organization celebrating its 30th year. Members pay $9,000 as annual dues.