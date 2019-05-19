The Friends of the Dunwoody Library’s “Big Book Sale” wraps up Monday, May 20, with book lovers being able to select from an estimated 25,000 items.

Book lovers can shop on Monday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library is located at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Prices for books and other items are typically between 25 cents and $2. Or, as part of the last day, devout readers can fill a large grocery bag for $6.

All proceeds benefit the Dunwoody Library and the DeKalb County Public Library system in buying new books and materials, enhancing children’s programs and improving the library facility.