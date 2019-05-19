The Sandy Springs Lantern Parade will return June 15 for its fourth year with new “flying pig” lantern in a nod to a legendary political story about opposition to Sandy Springs’ formation.

Lantern-making workshops will be held in the weeks leading up to the event, which will be held at the city’s Morgan Falls Overlook Park at 7:30 p.m. The free parade starts at 9 p.m. at the nearby Steel Canyon Golf Club, 460 Morgan Falls Road.

The flying pig is named Sanderson and will lead this year’s parade along with a group of residents walking with more flying pig lanterns, a press release said. Sandy Springs has adopted the flying pig as a mascot after former state Sen. Vincent Fort reportedly said that the city would incorporate “when pigs fly.” Fort has denied making the comment.

High County Outfitters, which operates the paddle board and kayak rentals at Morgan Falls, will take some of the paper lanterns out onto the Chattahoochee River, the release said.

No registration is needed and anyone can walk in the parade.

The workshops cost $30 plus fees and will be held June 4, 8 and 11 at 230 Hammond Drive. For more information, see visitsandysprings.org/lanternparade.