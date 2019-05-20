The president of the Georgia Veterans Day Association will be the guest speaker at the city of Dunwoody’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial, 4770 North Peachtree Road.

“Our Memorial Day Ceremony is an important Dunwoody tradition,” said Bev Wingate, coordinator of the Dunwoody veteran events planning committee, in a press release. “The organizing committee works to make certain we never forget those who sacrificed their lives for their country and our freedom.”

Kevin L. Miller, president of the Georgia Veterans Day Association, will be the guest speaker. Rev. Kathy Brockman, associate pastor at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, will give the invocation. The ceremony is open to the public and is a rain-or-shine event.

The veteran events planning committee serves as an independent group that works in tandem with the city to present the Memorial and Veterans Day events. The organizing committee members include veterans, active military and representatives from leading community organizations, according to a press release.

Wayne Radloff, a retired Navy captain, will serve as master of ceremonies. Mayor Denis Shortal, a retired Marine brigadier general, will give the welcome and present a “Remembrance Wreath,” along with Radloff and retired Air Force Command Sergeant Maj. Simon Jones. Robert Comeaux, worship and arts pastor at Dunwoody Baptist Church, will sing the national anthem and “God Bless America.”