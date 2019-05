Fulton County will host free senior health screenings at the Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Facility in Sandy Springs on May 23.

Screenings will include cholesterol and glucose levels, blood pressure, a diabetes assessment, coronary risk profile and others, the county’s press release said.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dorothy Benson Senior Multipurpose Facility, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive. For more information and to register, call 404-613-4900.