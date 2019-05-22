DeKalb County residents will have their trash, recyclables and yard trimmings collected one day later than usual in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, according to a press release.

The schedule:

Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day observed, no collection service.

Tuesday, May 28 – Residential customers whose sanitation is usually picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, May 28.

Wednesday, May 29 – Sanitation usually picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, May 29.

Thursday, May 30 – Trash pickup typically occurring on Wednesday will be picked up Thursday, May 30.

Friday, May 31 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, May 30, will be serviced on Friday, May 31.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, Central and North Transfer Stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on May 27, and will reopen on May 28, during normal operating hours, according to the release.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit dekalbsanitation.com, or follow @DKalbSanitation on Twitter.