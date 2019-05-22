The developer behind the Sandy Springs Antico Pizza Napoletana location says construction is planned to begin mid-June with the hope of opening in late 2019.

“We’ll know more once they get started,” Gerard Gunthert of Sandy Springs-based Cornerpoint Partners said about the opening date.

The new location of the popular Atlanta-based restaurant chain would replace 4 Seasons Pottery at Hammond Drive and Boylston Drive. The business has started moving out and relocated to Woodstock.

The plan to build the restaurant was announced in 2018. The developer received approval from the city later that year.