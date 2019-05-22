A proposal has been filed to develop the long-vacant Sandy Springs Gun Club and Range into a self-storage facility.

The applicant, which is listed as RRB Development, LLC, will hold the first required community meeting May 22 at 6 p.m. at North Springs United Methodist Church, 7770 Roswell Road.

The gun club closed in late 2016 after an accidental fire and has since been vacant.

The self-storage facility would be three stories and around 100,000 square feet, a city document said. The building is located on a 1.1-acre site at 8040 Roswell Road on the city’s north end. The city is currently looking into ways to inspire redevelopment in that area.

The developer is seeking a conditional use permit to build the self-storage facility.

