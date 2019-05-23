Beat the heat over the Memorial Day weekend at the city of Brookhaven’s pools located at Murphey Candler Park, Briarwood Park and Lynwood Park. Opening day is Saturday, May 25.

All pools open at noon on May 25. Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 W, Nancy Creek Drive; Briarwood Park is located at 2235 Briarwood Way NE; and Lynwood Park is located at 3360 Osborne Road NE.

Daily admission to the pools is $3 per child ages 2-17; $5 per adult ages 18-54; and $1 for seniors. There is a $2 per person charge with groups of 20 or more. Payment for general daily admission can be made by cash or credit card at the pool.

Season passes are also available at Lynwood and Briarwood Recreation Centers during administration hours.

For more information on pool fees, season passes and hours of operation, visit https://www.brookhavenga.gov/parksrec/page/aquatic-programs-and-information.