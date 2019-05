The president of Doraville’s Third Rail Studios, a film and TV studio, will speak at a June 6 Buckhead Business Association breakfast.

Dan Rosenfelt also had a previous career in film and TV production, working on such movies as “The Ides of March” and “Argo.”

He will speak at the June 6 breakfast, scheduled for 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Maggiano’s Buckhead, 3368 Peachtree Road. Tickets are $25 for non-members and pre-registration is required. For more information, see the BBA website here.