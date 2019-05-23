Shaun Albrechtson has been named the new executive director of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs.

Albrechtson has over 20 years of experience in venue management and currently works in programming at a city-owned cultural arts center in Colorado. He will fill Michael Enoch’s position as general manager, who resigned in late 2018, three months after the PAC’s grand opening.

Albrechtson will start in the position, which was formerly called general manager, July 15 at a salary of $115,000, a city press release announced. He comes to Sandy Springs from Parker, Colorado where he has served since 2011 as assistant cultural director for programming for the PACE Center, a cultural arts center owned by the city of Parker. Albrechtson was instrumental in facilitating the opening of the center, a 50,000-square foot event venue, which includes a 540-seat theatre, event rooms, a 3,000-seat amphitheater and classrooms, the release said.

The PAC’s Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs’ new civic center is 1,100 seats.

“I enjoy establishing life-long patrons of the arts who can find creative opportunities, whether they are young or retired,” Albrechtson said in the release. “I look forward to working with the staff and the community to establish highly diverse seasons of theatre, music, art, education, and many other artistic disciplines within the Performing Arts Center.”

Prior to the PACE Center, Albrechtson served as director of production for the University of Texas in Austin, planning the university’s special events. He also served in planning and management roles at The Intiman Theatre in Seattle; The Orcas Center in Eastsound, Washington; and the Taylor Performing Arts Center in San Diego, California. Albrechtson holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre from Charter Oak State College and a Master of Arts Administration from the University of Kentucky.

“Shaun brings to the city a well-established career in the arts and venue management, successfully developing and implementing business plans and diverse programming to meet the needs of the communities in which he’s served,” City Manager John McDonough said in the release. “His enthusiasm, qualifications and proven record of accomplishment in program and administration management, facility rentals, and artistic and educational programming made him an ideal candidate to lead the program.”

Enoch, who was hired as general manager at the start of 2017, was instrumental in starting the PAC and booking its first season of shows.