The DeKalb County School District’s Superintendent R. Stephen Green will resign from his position when his contract expires in 2020, citing personal reasons, the district announced May 24. The search for a new superintendent will begin in June.

Green told the Board of Education last week that he would not seek a contract extension, “attributing his departure to personal reasons after thoughtful consideration with his family,” a press release said. He has served in the role since 2015, and during that time oversaw redistricting and the construction of new schools in Dunwoody and Brookhaven. His last day will be June 30, 2020, according to the release.

“The DeKalb County Schools community is truly inspirational. I am proud to have the opportunity to help lead our students to achieve educational excellence alongside our exceptional teachers and staff,” Green said in the release. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for our district and our students – both have limitless potential.”

Graduation rates, test scores, participation in advanced programs like International Baccalaureate have all risen during Green’s tenure, the release said.

“We are grateful to Superintendent Green for his service to our district for the last four years. He is a dynamic leader with a strong focus on student achievement leading to higher education, work and life-long learning,” said Dr. Michael Erwin, chair of the DeKalb County Board of Education, in the release. “Change in leadership can be challenging, so we are thankful Dr. Green will be with us for one more year as we conduct a thorough and thoughtful search for our next superintendent.”

Green has faced tough questions from Dunwoody and Brookhaven parents about overcrowding, the use of trailers and poor conditions at some schools. The district also decided on a controversial location for the new Cross Keys High that the city of Brookhaven tried to reverse during Green’s tenure.