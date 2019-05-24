The Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending all construction-related lane closures throughout metro Atlanta this weekend.

The lane closure suspension went into effect on Friday, May 24 and will continue through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. During that time, there will be no lane closures for construction activities on interstate highways or heavily traveled state freeways and road, according to a press release from GDOT.

Those planning to be on roadways during the holiday weekend can call 511 or visit 511ga.org to learn current traffic conditions.