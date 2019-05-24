A 17-year-old male was shot and wounded at a Dunwoody apartment complex around 5 p.m. on May 24, according to the police department.

The victim is receiving treatment and the shooting does not appear to be random, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Arrive Perimeter Apartments at 2000 Asbury Square, according to police. That is the same complex where a man was shot to death April 8 in an incident where the suspect died during a police chase.

Anyone with information about the May 24 shooting can contact Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6916 or jared.bailey@dunwoodyga.gov.