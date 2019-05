The city of Atlanta will not collect solid wastes — including garbage, recycling and yard waste — on Memorial Day, May 27, and will delay all curbside pickups by one day for the rest of that week.

Residents who are on a Friday collection schedule will receive service on Saturday, June 1.

For more information, contact ATL311 by dialing 3-1-1 or 404-546-0311, or visit atl311.com