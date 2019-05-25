The fifth annual Bark in the Park event invites pups, and their people, to Brookhaven Park on June 1 where vendors selling canine goodies will be set up, doggy cool stations will be located throughout the area to ensure safe play, and an available lure chasing course for plenty of running.
Activities will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Brookhaven Park is located at 4158 Peachtree Road.
The event is designed specifically for dogs of all shapes and sizes. Vendors scheduled include Bark & Board, Mint Creative Photography, Little Donkey Supply Co., Luckie Street Project, PetWants Sandy Springs, The Pet Resorts, Fun Fleece, Buckhead Pet Pals and Pup N Cuts. Bad Ferret Lure Chasing is providing the course.
For everyone’s protection, all dogs should be leashed.
For information on becoming a vendor for this event, contact Brookhaven Event Coordinator Mallory Izbicki at Mallory.Izbicki@Brookhavenga.gov or call 404-637-0734.