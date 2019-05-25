Activities will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Brookhaven Park is located at 4158 Peachtree Road.



The event is designed specifically for dogs of all shapes and sizes. Vendors scheduled include Bark & Board, Mint Creative Photography, Little Donkey Supply Co., Luckie Street Project, PetWants Sandy Springs, The Pet Resorts, Fun Fleece, Buckhead Pet Pals and Pup N Cuts. Bad Ferret Lure Chasing is providing the course.

For everyone’s protection, all dogs should be leashed.