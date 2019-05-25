Three sisters raised $9,700 for the TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, a Sandy Springs nonprofit that treated their mother for the disease.

Emilie, Samantha and Lauren Scalise presented a check May 17 to the nonprofit board for the funds raised at their Feb. 2 event held in Buckhead’s Chastain Park. Called “Strides for Survivors,” it was the third annual event and the most successful with 175 people participating in the walk, a press release announced.

Over the three years hosting the event, the Scalises have raised over $26,000. They were inspired after their mother Stephanie Scalise, a breast cancer survivor, was treated at TurningPoint, the release said.

The nonprofit provides rehabilitation for people with breast cancer, including physical therapy, exercise and counseling. The nonprofit offers a financial assistance program to provide affordable options, according to its website.

Emilie and Lauren Scalise attend the Galloway School in Buckhead. Samantha Scalise now attends the University of Tennessee, according to the release.

The 4th Annual Strides for Survivors will be held Feb. 1, 2020. For more information, visit stridesforsurvivors.org.