Two Dunwoody projects are taking place the day after Memorial Day and motorists are being asked to be aware.

Crews will be installing a storm drain under Roberts Drive near the new Austin El;ementary School site on Tuesday, May 28, starting at 9 a.m. They will conduct this operation one lane at a time with onsite traffic control to direct the traveling public.

Also, Atlanta Gas Light’s subcontractor will start utility relocation work on Tilly Mill Road at Andover Drive on Tuesday, May 28 to accommodate the upcoming intersection project. Affected residents have been notified.